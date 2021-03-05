FNPF announces extension of Relief Phases

The Fiji National Provident Fund has extended the COVID-19 withdrawal relief for Phases Two and Three to June.

This follows an earlier government announcement.

Acting Chief Executive, Viliame Vodonaivalu, says Phase Three Round Four will open next Monday and Phase Two Round Five will open a week later on March 22nd.

Article continues after advertisement

Vodonaivalu says the Fund acknowledges the Government’s critical role in the extension of the relief as a large number of members now have insufficient balance in their General Account.

“Those members who have exhausted their General Account will continue to receive the relief payout which has been enabled through the subsidy or top-ups provided by Government.”

Vodonaivalu says more than 39,000 members who are currently accessing Phases Two and Three have insufficient balance in their general account.

He also highlighted that the FNPF has so far paid out $234.8 million under the COVID-19 Relief Assistance program.

These payments have been done to members in phases two, three, and four.

Vodonaivalu says $109.8m was topped up by the government and $125m was paid out from the member’s accounts.