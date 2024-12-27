Floodwaters recede in Ba, Market Complex still submerged

Floodwaters have receded from main street in Ba; however, the market complex area is still submerged in three to four feet of water.

Ba Town Council Special Administrator Moshim Khan says the rain has stopped, and the weather is slowly clearing.

Khan adds that his initial assessment shows that none of the businesses were significantly affected by the floodwaters, but they will conduct a more thorough assessment early tomorrow morning.

Article continues after advertisement

He adds that businesses on Main Street were affected primarily due to the closure, as they were unable to operate or make sales today.

Khan is, however, stressing that the people of Ba and local businesses need to remain vigilant.

“Please follow the weather news and the NDRMO advisory. We will also be monitoring the situation as we are working closely with the Police Force and other stakeholders which includes the FRA, NFA and WAF.”

As of 10pm, water level at Ba FSC Station was 4.77m which is above warning level and decreasing.