Floods hit Nadi

Christmas in Nadi took a dramatic turn as floodwaters began to flood parts of the town shortly after midday.

Director of Star Hospitality Anand Kumar, whose shop has been damaged by the rising flood waters, expressed concerns that history may be repeating itself for Nadi Town.

He recalled a similar situation during the major flood of 2012 when the town was flooded by a sudden influx of rainwater, leaving shopkeepers in shock.

He had come to assess the situation and move vehicles to higher ground. Based on his observations, he believes this flood will be more severe.

Kumar added that many businesses including his own have sustained significant damage, and there has been no opportunity to remove goods.

Director of Star Hospitality, Anand Kumar

The Fiji Roads Authority is urging the public to exercise caution and avoid crossing flooded areas.

FRA also announced that the Nadi Back Road at Ratu Naevo Junction and Masi Road are closed to all traffic due to flooding, advising drivers to seek alternative routes.