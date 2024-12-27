Floods damage homes, hundreds evacuated

Two houses in Semo village and nine houses in Nalele Nadroga have been partly damaged due to the current adverse weather conditions and flooding.

This has been confirmed by Minister for Rural and Maritime Development and Disaster Management Sakiasi Ditoka.

In a press conference in light of the current adverse weather conditions this afternoon, Ditoka highlighted that there have been no casualties reported so far.

He adds that a significant number of roads are closed due to flooding.

Ditoka adds that as of this afternoon, a total of six evacuation centres have been activated, with 73 households and 312 persons in the Western Division.

The evacuation centres are Andrews Primary School with 183 evacuees, Saioni Church with 33 evacuees, Korovuto Secondary School with 14 evacuees, Vou Dance Group Office with 7 evacuees, Nalele Community Hall with 69 evacuees, and Tavua District Primary School with 9 evacuees.

Ditoka adds that the safe evacuation of the families was done with the support of the Fiji Police Force.

He adds that his team will be working with the Fiji Police Force to ensure that restrictions on movements and gatherings will be put in place.

He is urging the public to defer or postpone their plans until the weather clears.