Flight Attendants Union waiting on Fiji Airways meeting

Former Fiji Airways crew members.

The Fiji Flight Attendants Union is now waiting to hold a meeting with Fiji Airways on the reinstatement of its members who were terminated in 2020.

Union President, Joe McGowan says he met with around 80 former crew members yesterday in Lautoka and they have welcomed the news of the coalition Government’s intention to reinstate them.

However, McGowan says the sit-down discussions with Fiji Airways will be critical.

“We’ve sent them an email requesting or trying to initiate a meeting, we sent them a follow-up and they responded to say that they are currently talking to stakeholders and they couldn’t comment. At the moment we are waiting for them to get to us on how we could proceed.”



[File Photo]

McGowan says indications from their meeting and talks with former airline staff is that the majority want to return as they remain unemployed.

He says they would find out the exact numbers soon.

McGowan says they will also need to discuss with the airline regarding compensation for former flight attendants that don’t want to return.

750 workers were terminated by Fiji Airways which included 450 cabin crew in 2020.