Flash flood warning downgraded

The flash flood warning issued for low-lying and flood-prone areas has been downgraded to an alert in specific locations.

Notably, Nayarabale Crossing, Bulileka, Bagata, Nakawaga, Saqani, Dreketilailai Crossing, and Wairikicake are now under a flash flood alert.

However, a flash flood alert remains in force for other vulnerable areas.

Article continues after advertisement

These include low-lying and flood-prone areas in Vanua Levu and the Northern and Eastern parts of Viti Levu, encompassing Tavua, Rakiraki, Tailevu, Navua, Suva, Nausori, Interior Ba-Ra-Naitasiri and Serua-Namosi.

The Nadi Weather Office states that the ongoing weather situation is attributed to a trough of low pressure accompanied by cloud cover and persistent rainfall.

The Fiji Group is expected to experience these weather conditions for the next few days.

The Weather Office has emphasized the need for residents in the downgraded alert zones to remain vigilant while those in the areas still under a flash flood alert are urged to take necessary precautions.