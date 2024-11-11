Five-year-old amongst sexual offence victims: ODPP

ODPP office [File Photo]

A five-year-old boy was the youngest victim of an alleged rape.

This is based on the data released by Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions in relation to the formal indictments filed in the High Court last month.

According to ODPP, a 16-year-old boy has been charged for allegedly raping the child who was his cousin.

There were 16 people charged with a total of 44 counts of sexual offences in October.

These include 27 counts of rape, one count of assault with intent to commit rape, four indecent assault 12 counts of sexual assault.

The ODPP says of the 16 accused persons, one was a juvenile and two were police officers.

There were 18 victims of whom 10 victims were under the age of 18 years.

There was one male victim and 17 female victims.

There were eight incidents where the victims and the accused were related to one another.

A 52-year-old police officer was charged with the sexual assault of a 47-year-old woman while in another incident, a 51-year-old police officer was charged with the indecent assault of a 23-year-old female police officer.

There was one incident where a 40-year-old man was charged with six representative counts of rape, two representative counts of sexual assault and two representative counts of indecent assault of his 9-year-old and 7-year-old daughters.

In another incident, a 42-year-old man was charged with two counts of rape of his 16-year-old stepdaughter.

A 49-year-old man was charged with one count of rape, four counts of sexual assault and one count of indecent assault of his 13-year-old niece while in another incident, a 50-year-old man was charged with the rape of his 31-year-old niece.

In another incident, a 30-year-old man was charged with two counts of rape and one count of sexual assault of his 16-year-old and 13-year-old nieces.

There were two separate incidents where a 44-year-old man and a 32-year-old man were charged with the rape and sexual assault of their de facto partners, however, both matters were discontinued due to inconsistent evidence and victim’s unwillingness to come forth and give evidence.

A 22-year-old man was charged with the rape of a 6-year-old girl while in another incident, a 34-year-old man was charged with the rape of a 9-year-old girl from his village.