Fisheries review delight

The fisheries sector has welcomed the decision by Cabinet to endorse the review the Fisheries Act.

Fisheries Acting Permanent Secretary, Atalaite Rokosuka says the legislations and the policies in place are archaic and needs urgent review.

Rokosuka says this will help the ministry provide the support needed for the sector to enhance its income generating mechanism at the same time allow the industry to grow.

“You will note that we have a number of legislation that we administer and also policies that have been developed to support and to provide that enabling environment for growth, for sustainability and for food security to thrive.”

Rokosuka says the ministry is working on tapping other potential areas that allows them to realize its full potential and the review of the sector’s act will ease the work.

The fisheries sector is working more on offshore fishing and aquaculture to name a few.