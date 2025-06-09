Fisheries boosts Northern aquaculture revival drive

[Photo Credit: Ministry of Fisheries, Fiji]

The Ministry of Fisheries is stepping up efforts to strengthen aquaculture in the Northern Division through targeted farm visits, site surveys, and technical support to boost local production.

A team from the Aquaculture Unit recently visited Bainikea, where the Bainikea Women’s Group expressed interest in reviving three old ponds for fish farming.

The team conducted inspections and issued recommendations for rehabilitation work before restocking began.

At Bua, Lomanikoro, the team surveyed farms belonging to local farmers, carrying out soil and water retention tests to determine site suitability.

A second visit to his existing pond included assessments and advice on water quality and pond preparation.

To support ongoing farm operations, the team delivered prawn feed to farmer Ropate in Nadua as part of continued efforts to sustain aquaculture growth in the North.

