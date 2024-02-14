First innovative agro-enterprise for Namosi

[Source: Fiji Government/ Facebook]

The Village of Vunidavo in Tikina Veinuqa, Namosi, witnessed the opening of a new collection centre and cooperative store that cost $53,872.96.

In 2021, 17 members of the Launiu Cooperative started a project to boost income and development in their village.

The farmers, who primarily cultivate Dalo and Yaqona, devised the idea of establishing a collection centre to prepare their crops efficiently for local and international trade.

To achieve this, the cooperative approached the Ministry of Rural and Maritime Development for assistance.



During the project’s commissioning, Minister for Rural and Maritime Development and Natural Disaster Sakiasi Ditoka praised the village’s collective work ethic.

He says that the cooperative is the doorway to further collaboration with the Government.

Launiu Cooperative President Iokimi Nayau says the cooperative was founded after a Government-funded workshop held at Wainiyavu village in 2020.

Nayau says one of their main targets is to build a house worth $60,000 to $70,000 among others.

He adds that the training in 2020 made them realize that it is within them to uplift their living standards, and last year, they opened up the cooperative for their Women and Youth group and the rest of the villagers were interested in joining.

The cooperative’s newly commissioned building houses its Dalo processing centre and trading store and features a Yaqona pounding machine powered by solar energy.