Fire

NFA engages CFA from Australia

Kreetika Kumar Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @KreetikaFBCNews
August 31, 2021 4:05 pm
Ba Town Council’s Central Arcade and Tappoos bulk house in Raiwai, Suva

The National Fire Authority engaged Country Fire Authority based in Australia to investigate the incidents at Ba Town Council’s Central Arcade and Tappoos bulk house in Raiwai, Suva.

NFA Chief Executive, Puamau Sowane says they met virtually to discuss the causes of the fires and have now completed their reports.

Sowane says they have briefed the Minister for Local Government Premila Kumar and the NFA board of their findings.

Article continues after advertisement

“Sowane says police investigating the commercial fires in Taveuni which are being suspected to be arson”.

Local Government Minister Premila Kumar says very few commercial fires are recorded in a year because insurance companies require building owners to install fire safety mechanisms.

