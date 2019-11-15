Home

Fire

Firefighters attending to Nadi fire

Filipe Naikaso Senior Multimedia Journalist West [email protected] | @fnaikaso
May 28, 2020 8:03 pm
Firefighters are currently trying to contain a fire in Kennedy Avenue in Nadi.

Firefighters have contained a fire in Kennedy Avenue in Nadi.

FBC News understands that the fire started before 7pm.

The firefighters also managed to stop the fire from spreading to other residential homes.

Article continues after advertisement

The NFA is trying to ascertain the cause of the fire.

 

