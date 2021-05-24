Home

Fire

27 left homeless in 36 hours

Praneeta Prakash Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @PraneetaFBCNews
December 5, 2021 4:55 pm
[Source: Premila Kumar]

Five separate fires have left twenty-seven people homeless in just 36-hours.

The National Fire Authority is concerned that in two incidents the houses were allegedly set on fire by the property owners or occupants.

A two-flat house consisting of five bedrooms was destroyed in Tomanu Road, Nasinu this morning and it’s believed the homeowner’s son set fire to the property in a state of drunkenness.

The fire team from the Valelevu Fire Station responded quickly and managed to extinguish the fire before it spread to the second flat.


[Source: Premila Kumar]

This incident alone has left sixteen family members homeless and a police investigation is underway.

A four-bedroom corrugated iron and timber house was destroyed at Kalokalo Crescent in Makoi while the homeowners were away.

The NFA says the owner of the house had turned off the main switch in the Energy Fiji Limited meter box a week earlier when he visited the property.

In the third incident, a lean-to corrugated iron and timber house was destroyed at Edinburgh Drive in Suva yesterday.

It is alleged the owner of the house started the fire and fled the scene.


[Source: Premila Kumar]

Four family members were inside the home but escaped uninjured.

An investigation is underway.


[Source: Premila Kumar]

A three-bedroom corrugated iron and timber house was destroyed at Bau Island in Nausori yesterday afternoon leaving seven people homeless.

In the fifth fire incident, a Duplex Villa was destroyed at Maravu Resort in Matei Taveuni yesterday.

