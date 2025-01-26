Fire victim suffer double tragedy

A family affected by the devastating fire in Cunningham yesterday claims they were also robbed while trying to save their belongings.

The family, who wishes to remain anonymous, says they later realised that wallets containing money and accessories were missing.

The family claimed some individuals who came to help them move their belongings took these items.

They have chosen not to report the matter to police, saying it will be difficult to track down those responsible due to the large number of people involved.

The fire destroyed three homes and partially damaged another.

Residents believe it started from an empty house.

Authorities are now investigating the cause of the fire.