Fire safety boost ahead of Tui Lau’s installation

Source: Supplied

The National Fire Authority has received fire safety gears just weeks ahead of one of the significant gathering.

Wormald Fire & Security handed over 20 fire extinguishers and 20 fire blankets in Suva this week, as NFA steps up safety preparations for the installation of the Tui Nayau, Sau ni Vanua o Lau, in Lakeba.

Chief Fire Officer Qionilau Mocetai says over 10,000 people are expected to attend the high-profile event including dignitaries and members of the Tongan Royal Family.

Article continues after advertisement

Mocetai says the gear will be deployed to high-risk zones identified during ongoing assessments on the island, where increased cooking fires and temporary setups raise the fire threat.

He adds two officers have already been stationed in Lakeba and Nayau, conducting inspections and installing smoke detectors in homes earmarked for official guests.

Mocetai states that the donated equipment will also be used for live safety demonstrations aimed at training local fire wardens.

He stresses that the initiative isn’t just about the event, is about long-term community resilience.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.