Fire destroys three-bedroom home in Labasa

A mother and son are counting their lucky stars after they escaped their burning home at Rara Housing in Lajonia, outside Labasa last night.

Their three-bedroom wooden and corrugated iron home was destroyed in the blaze along with its contents.

25-year-old Ronald Lal says he had just reached home and was having his shower when the fire started.

The fire is believed to have started from one of the bedrooms at around 7.30pm.

The bus driver says his attempts to put out the fire only resulted in him sustaining burns to both his ears and nose.

By this time, his 59-year-old mother was already outside the house.

Neighbours tried to put out the fire but the blaze spread too fast.

The family has been living in the home for close to 30 years.