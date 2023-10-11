Fire capacity is a concern: Sowane

The National Fire Authority has unveiled that the primary strategy to prevent fires in buildings exceeding eight stories is to bolster fire compliance and safety measures.

Chief Executive Puamau Sowane, highlighted this during the urban search and rescue training conducted by the Ministry of Disaster Management earlier today.

Puamau Sowane emphasizes that the National Fire Authority is only equipped to address buildings of up to eight stories in height.

“With more than eight stories, we will strengthen fire compliance and fire safety. Contractors and developers need to engage a fire engineer who will come and assist them in terms of fire suppression.”

The CEO emphasizes the importance of training first responders and supplying firefighting equipment suitable for use in high-rise buildings.

National Disaster Management Office Director Vasiti Soko says that they are working with the National Fire Authority to build capability.

“In the international sphere, where search and rescue are well defined, there are different categories, or classifications. We are at the very basics because it’s the first of its kind, and we will built towards making Fiji a team that can be classified one, two, or three.”

The National Fire Authority is optimistic that ongoing discussions with the Queensland Fire and Emergency Services will lead to the training of local firefighters to manage fires in tall buildings.