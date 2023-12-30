Financial stress peaks

[File Photo]

A study by Mending Minds Fiji reveals that approximately 90 out of 150 adults surveyed are experiencing financial stress during this festive season.

Founder Prem Singh says the study was carried out on adults aged 19 to 76.

Singh emphasized the significant impact of financial choices on mental health during this time.

Article continues after advertisement

She says various factors contribute to this financial strain, including family expectations, the burden of being the sole earner, and feelings of inadequacy regarding income.

Singh highlights the far-reaching consequences of financial stress, noting its correlation with emotional distress and the potential for increased violence and trauma.

“Communication is very critical not just in terms of financial crisis or going through trauma or any kinds of issues we face because many of us these days do still consider money as a taboo subject, so we don’t openly discuss if we are struggling with any other people around us.”

Singh says that some people opted not to celebrate Christmas because of low finances.

“Most of them have reported that they have spent Christmas alone because they did not feel the Christmas spirit this year because of the financial stress and burden and the family issues.”

Singh is urging people to maintain open and healthy communication regarding their finances.