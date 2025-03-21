Financial gaps hinder aviation progress, says ICAO

ICAO's Asia Pacific Regional Director, Tao Ma, standing with participants of the 3rd Regional Aviation Minister’s Meeting

The Pacific region’s aviation sector continues to face challenges due to financial and human resource constraints, limiting its ability to enhance capacity and improve compliance levels.

International Civil Aviation Organization’s Asia Pacific Regional Director, Tao Ma highlighted this yesterday at the opening of the 3rd Regional Aviation Minister’s Meeting in Suva.

He stresses the need for greater regional cooperation and strategic planning.

[Photo: 3rd Regional Aviation Minister’s Meeting in Suva]

Ma is also calling for a collective effort to strengthen human resource development strategies.

“Adequately funded quality assured training are essential for developing and maintaining the qualified and competent workforce to manage the state’s current uninvolving aviation systems.”

Ma reaffirmed their commitment to supporting the Pacific’s aviation aspirations, in collaboration with resource mobilization partners.

This meeting, hosted by the Fijian government, aims to foster safer, more secure, and sustainable aviation across the region.

