Fiji’s top Tourism Awards launched

Registrations are now open for the ANZ Fiji Excellence in Tourism Awards.

At the launch in Nadi last night, Chair Debra Sadranu announced that participants have three months to submit their applications, with the deadline on October 18th.

Sadranu encourages all applicants to carefully review the rules to ensure their eligibility.

She emphasized that the awards are open to all types of local tourism businesses, and the application system has been improved to make the process simpler.

During the event, Rosie Holidays was inducted into the FETA Hall of Fame for winning the “C&I Operator of the Year” award three years in a row.

This is the company’s second induction into the Hall of Fame, which was created in 2017 to honor businesses that consistently excel in their category.

Sadranu thanked the awards’ sponsors, including ANZ, Vodafone, and Fiji Airports, and welcomed new sponsors My Fiji and Fiji Airways.

