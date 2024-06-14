Fiji's political landscape unpredictable: Herr

[Source: Parliament of the Republic of Fiji/ Facebook]

The political landscape in Fiji is facing a perfect storm, with the governing coalition and the opposition party plagued by internal divisions.

This has been highlighted by the academic director of parliamentary law at the University of Tasmania, Richard Herr.

Herr says that the internal strife within the government, marked by policy disputes and personality clashes, combined with an opposition in meltdown due to its own power struggle, is creating a highly unpredictable political landscape.

Article continues after advertisement

He adds that the opposition’s role is to keep the government accountable, but this is currently not happening due to their own internal power struggle.

“You would expect the opposition to take advantage of a government that’s struggling for coherence, to shine a light on what’s going on, provide transparency, and so forth, but at the moment, the opposition is so divided that it isn’t even clear what their standing will be in parliament.”

Herr says there are too many uncertainties, including whether the coalition government will stay intact or if new alliances will form within the parliament.