Fiji’s fourth Trade Policy Review scheduled

Fiji’s fourth Trade Policy Review at the World Trade Organization is scheduled for this month.

The last review took place in 2016, and the Ministry for Trade had earlier stated that the Fourth Trade Policy Review is an exercise for all of Fiji.

Trade Policy Reviews are an exercise, mandated by Annex 3 of the Marrakesh Agreement Establishing the WTO, in which all WTO member countries’ trade and trade-related policies are examined and evaluated periodically.

Article continues after advertisement

In Fiji’s case, the review is done every 6 years.

Minister for Finance, Professor Biman Prasad says their priority will be to look at how Fiji will benefit from the multilateral trading system given the world’s recent challenges.

“From our point of view as I said, we want to ensure that we have a good monitoring system and we ensure that we’re able to with FRCS process and understanding of the type of businesses whether it’s BPO or others and facilitate them on the basis that it is in the interest of the country.”

Minister for Trade Manoa Kamikamica is taking a lead role in the review.

The National Trade and Development Committee had a year to prepare for this review.

This Committee is the executive arm of the National Trade and Development Committee, which is the main institutional framework for the implementation of the Fijian Trade Policy Framework 2015–2025.

The Trade Policy Review Body is scheduled for July 19th–21st.