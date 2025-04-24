Fiji’s drug crisis predicted several years ago

Fiji is in the grip of a drug crisis so severe it threatens to wipe out future generations unless urgent action is taken.

Assistant Commissioner of Police Sakeo Ganivatu has issued a chilling warning, saying the situation has escalated beyond recreational use and is now destructive.

Ganivatu says this was eerily predicted centuries ago.

Referencing historical documents from the UK’s National Archives, Ganivatu claims that two Fijians foresaw this crisis over 300 years ago.

He stressed that the drug problem is no longer just a social issue; it’s a ticking time bomb for Fiji’s future development and leadership.

“Spare time to go and read. These people, the foreigners, they know what’s in Fiji. They know what’s in the archives. They understand the situation here in Fiji now. We are sitting on mineral reefs but we are poor.”

Ganivatu urged the nation to choose empathy over judgment, warning that without community support, many young people risk being trapped in cycles of addiction and despair.

“It’s no longer just about using drugs. You have to act. Remember what is happening in Fiji now affects our future. These young people are the ones who will one day lead this country.”

He stressed that if nothing changes, Fiji could face not only a public health catastrophe but the irreversible loss of an entire generation.

Ganivatu called on every Fijian parent, teacher, church, and community leader to step up and be part of the solution, now.

