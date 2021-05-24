Home

News

Fiji’s Constitution a progressive one: President

Jeshu Lal Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @JeshuFBCNews
September 7, 2021 11:26 am
The President of Fiji, Major-General (Ret'd) Jioji Konusi Konrote [Source: Fijian Government]

The President of Fiji, Major-General (Ret’d) Jioji Konusi Konrote while announcing the winners of this year’s ‘Our Constitution Challenge’, emphasized the importance of the Fijian constitution.

As Fiji marks its eighth Constitution anniversary, President Konrote says ours is one of the most progressive constitutions in the world as it enshrines a vast array of socioeconomic rights that ensure equality of opportunity in our economy.

He says like most other constitutions, it also enshrines political and civil rights, such as the right to vote and the right of freedom of speech.

Konrote says with our economy battered by the global pandemic, the government’s commitment to upholding that sacred right has been tested by a time of serious need across Fiji.

Ahead of this eighth anniversary, students were asked to look at one of those socio-economic rights which is the right to social protection schemes.

The President announced that nine-year-old Loraine Nasaroa of St Teresa’s Primary School in Ba is the winner of the video competition for the age category 5 to 12.

17-year-old Saakshi Goundar from Natabua High School and 18-year-old George Telawa from Tavua College are the winners for the age category 13 to 18.

Valebasoga Public School duo Saiyad Hassan and Umaiza Siddiqa of Labasa won the family category.

Hibah Siddiqa, a Year 4 student of Nadi Muslim Primary School won the essay competition for the age category 5-12.

Chrisheeta Kumar of Xavier College won the essay competition for the age category of 13 to 18 while the final category was won by Avinal Bhawik Chand from the University of Fiji.

The President says each winner will receive $500 cash prize while also commending their work.

