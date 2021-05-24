FijiFirst appoints new party President

FijiFirst has appointed Adi Tema Varo as its new president to replace Ratu Wiliame Katonivere.

The Marama Taukei Naua hails from Saunaka, Nadi.

Adi Tema attended Nadi Airport School for her primary education, followed by Nadi Sangam College and the University of the South Pacific.

She takes over from Ratu Wiliame who is now the President of Fiji.