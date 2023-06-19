Fijians warned about unfamiliar transactions

Assistant Minister for Women, Sashi Kiran, has once again urged the public to remain vigilant and not be easily conned by fraudsters.

Kiran says this is in a bid to protect Fijians from falling victim to scams.

She says with the advent of the digital age, scammers have become increasingly adept at deceiving unsuspecting individuals, often resorting to sophisticated tactics and even exploiting well-known company brands to gain trust.

Article continues after advertisement

Kiran emphasized the importance of maintaining awareness and caution when dealing with unfamiliar online transactions or offers.

“So, for example, for Immigration, if there is somebody telling you to give me money and I will do this, you are parting with your hard-earned money. Call Immigration and check first, or call the helpline and find out first whether it’s true before you part with your money because once you part with your money it never comes back.”

Addressing the growing concern, Assistant Minister Kiran in this digital era, it is essential for Fijians to be aware of the threats posed by scammers.

She adds these individuals can be extremely smart and are willing to go to great lengths to deceive innocent people.