Fijians thrilled to celebrate Ratu Sukuna Day

The late Chief Ratu Sukuna [File Photo]

Enthusiastic Fijians are thrilled to celebrate the life and achievements of the late Chief Ratu Sukuna, in honour of his contribution to help build Fiji.

The three-day Ratu Sukuna Day celebration concludes today, with a march from Flea Market to Albert Park in Suva where the main celebration will be held.

Prime Minister, Sitiveni Rabuka will officiate at the main celebration.

The Republic of Fiji Military Forces Band will be playing at the event, with traditional songs and mekes performed by students from various schools.

The event will also have displays from iTaukei Lands and Fisheries Commission, iTaukei Lands Trust Board, and National Archives.