Fijians in NZ safe: Lodhia

Kreetika Kumar Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @KreetikaFBCNews
August 26, 2021 6:38 am

Fijians in New Zealand are safe from the outbreak of the Delta variant, however, the situation is grim as more infections are being detected.

Fiji’s Honorary Consul in Auckland, Harish Lodhia says the NZ Immigration is not enforcing any laws or penalties on over-stayers because of border closures.

Lodhia adds when borders open, flights will be arranged to safely send Fijians back home.

“At the moment because the borders are closed so the immigration is not imposing any fines. Once the borders open and they need to go back then arrangements will be made for them to go back.”

Lodhia confirms they are trying to help the family of late Aklesh Chetty who passed away during the lockdown. This was not a COVID-related death.

He adds Chetty was on a work permit as a prison officer in Auckland.

New Zealand will remain at alert level four lockdown until next week.

 

