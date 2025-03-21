Fijians advised to conserve water

[File Photo]

The Water Authority of Fiji is urging all customers to store water and use it wisely as a precaution.

At present, reservoir levels at Tamavua remain healthy, and customers are receiving a normal water supply.

However, due to heavy rainfall yesterday, its major water sources Savura, Headworks 3, and Waimanu Pump Station experienced high turbidity levels.

According to WAF, as turbidity levels continue to rise, this may impact operations at the Tamavua Water Treatment Plant, affecting water production and reservoir levels.

Its teams are actively monitoring the situation and will provide updates as needed.

WAF also states that if the weather worsens and heavy rainfall persists, customers may experience low water pressure or intermittent supply should production at the treatment plant be affected.

