Fijian soldiers safe in Golan Heights

Israeli soldiers in the Golan Heights. Israel said that Iranian forces in Syria had fired missiles at its forward positions [Source: The New York Times]

Minister for Home Affairs Pio Tikoduadua has told the media that Fijian soldiers serving in Golan Heights are safe.

Iran fired a barrage of rockets at areas in Golan and other parts yesterday as tension between Iran and Israel escalated.

Tehran’s retaliatory attack comes after an Israeli strike on an Iranian diplomatic complex in Syria earlier this month.

Article continues after advertisement

Tikoduadua says the situation between Iran and Israel is being monitored, but for now, Fijians serving in the United Nations peacekeeping mission are safe.

“They are safe right now; there is no reason for us to worry, but if there is anything else after this, any further development, I will make sure to make Fiji aware, but I have already assured the Prime Minister and government with the assurance of the Commander that the troops are safe.”



Minister for Home Affairs Pio Tikoduadua

Tikoduadua says there is no need to worry about the ability of the soldiers to look after themselves, as the UN has contingency plans if the need to evacuate arises.

The minister says right now there is no need for an evacuation.