Fijian Parliament and UNDP host bill review seminar

[Source: Parliament of the Republic of Fiji]

A two-day Bill Review Seminar is underway in Lami, bringing together Fijian Members of Parliament and staff to strengthen the country’s lawmaking process.

Held at the Novotel Hotel, the seminar is a joint initiative between the Parliament of Fiji and the United Nations Development Programme.

It aims to help Parliament’s Standing Committees review and discuss proposed laws more effectively.

Article continues after advertisement



[Source: Parliament of the Republic of Fiji]

The event encourages in-depth discussions and collaboration, giving MPs the chance to share ideas and improve legislation before it becomes law.

It also highlights the importance of transparency, teamwork, and good governance in shaping policies that reflect the needs of all Fijians.

The seminar includes training sessions to boost skills in reviewing bills and promote best practices in making laws.



[Source: Parliament of the Republic of Fiji]

It also supports Fiji’s commitment to sustainable development and inclusive decision-making.

This important initiative is made possible with support from the Governments of Australia, New Zealand, and Japan.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.