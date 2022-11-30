Over 77, 000 registered voters for Pre-Poll

[Photo Supplied]

The Fijian Elections Office has over 77, 907 registered voters who will be voting during Pre-Polling at 613 venues from December 5th.

The Electoral Act, under Section 82, allows for votes to be cast early in remote locations or in places where there are not enough voters for the establishment of a polling station.

Supervisor of Elections, Mohammed Saneem says the FEO will start deploying teams from this week to remote areas and outer islands so that Fijians living in these areas can cast their votes.

Voters can access pre-poll times, venues and the schedules of where the FEO teams will be from the FEO website on www.feo.org.fj/pre-poll-voting/and our Facebook page.

Saneem adds schedules for Pre-poll have also been shared with the respective Turaga-ni-Koros, District Advisory Councilors and the Roko-Tuis so that voters in their areas remain informed.

He says they’ve also put road signs in each of the locations where the Pre-Poll will be taking place.

Registered voters are reminded to bring their Voter Cards to the Polling Station and if they are unsure of anything while inside the Polling Station, they can seek assistance from the Presiding Officer.

Saneem says the Voter Instruction Booklet will be widely distributed in pre-poll locations.

This is currently underway in the Central, Northern and Western Divisions while distribution in the Eastern Division has been completed.