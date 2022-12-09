Next few days crucial: PAP

People’s Alliance Party Deputy Leader Manoa Kamikamica

The People’s Alliance Party Deputy Leader Manoa Kamikamica says the next few days will be crucial for them as it’s the home stretch before the black out period.

Kamikamica believes the party has covered Fiji extensively during their campaigns as a few days remain for the General Election.

He says the Party says they will need to work even harder over the next three days to ensure they get as many votes as possible.

“Yeah probably not much sleep in the next few days everybodies got a tight schedule of commitment and it’s just part of what we would like to do and that I to serve our country.”

The People’s Alliance also states they will need to be visible until Sunday, so they have maximized coverage.