Mother sells juice while waiting to vote.

38 - year old Litia Tinilau of Waijio, Tacirua set up a juice stall specifically for voters who might need something to quench their thirst in this hot weather.

While thousands of Fijians lined up at the polling venue, a mother decided to sell juice before casting her vote.

She says she has been doing this during the past election and she had made a good income that helped support her family.

She will be casting her vote later in the day.

Close to 3,000 voters are registered to cast their vote at the 5 polling venues in Tacirua Primary school today.