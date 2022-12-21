More claims made about SODELPA board

FijiFirst General Secretary Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum claims that SODELPA’s main negotiator Anare Jale did not present everything they had proposed during their meeting.

Earlier, SODELPA General Secretary Lenaitasi Duru, claimed the management board meeting yesterday was unconstitutional.

Duru claims that two members who voted yesterday were not supposed to be part of the meeting because they were non-active members.

Speaking during a press conference, Sayed-Khaiyum says they are also happy to meet the SODELPA board again.

Sayed-Khaiyum further claims that Jale only presented small bits of what the FijiFirst Party was offering.

However, he says for now, the constitution needs to be followed and FijiFirst have been offered another shot with SODELPA likely to have another round of voting.

“Why didn’t Anare Jale present a full submission to the board, why did he do that. Is someone taking something under the table. We have heard many antidote in the past number of days, what people have been offered individually in the board.”

Sayed-Khaiyum says legally what the so call coalition are saying does not matter.