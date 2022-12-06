Kumar reminds voters in Naitasiri of developments by FijiFirst

FijiFirst candidate, Shalen Kumar speaking at their rally in Serea Village in Naitasiri yesterday.

Amidst the iTaukei-speaking candidates of FijiFirst at their rally in Serea Village in Naitasiri yesterday, candidate and former teacher Shalen Kumar addressed a large crowd in the Naitasiri dialect.

Kumar reminded voters in Serea not to forget the developments that the FijiFirst government has provided in the province over the past 16 years.

The Naitasiri bred says only a strong and stable party like FijiFirst has allowed the province to have access to a number of infrastructure services.

“We did not have Walesi, good reception, electricity, water and roads but the FijiFirst government provided all these for us in the province of Naitasiri.”

Kumar urged voters in Naitasiri to choose the only visionary party.

The FijiFirst candidate pleaded with the people of Naitasiri not to believe the lies of politicians who have not provided any development while they were in power.