FLP launches its manifesto

FLP Party Leader, Mahendra Chaudhry

The Fiji Labour Party today launched its manifesto for the 2022 General Election.

Party Leader Mahendra Chaudhry says their manifesto outlines the initiatives that the party will implement if they are elected into government.

Chaudhry says it is a comprehensive manifesto that focuses on some of the critical areas such as the national economy, education, and health services.

Article continues after advertisement

He adds if elected into government, FLP will move the retirement age back to 60.

He adds they will also establish a national health insurance scheme for Fijians.

The leader says they will upgrade healthcare facilities throughout the country and increase the salaries for health professionals.

Meanwhile, the current government has been upgrading health facilities around the country.

The government recently invested more than $830,000 into the Nasau Health Centre to ensure people have 24-hour access to a modern medical facility, operated by qualified staff who are assigned by the Ministry of Health.