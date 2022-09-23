Election drive targets remaining 96,000 Fijians

The Fijian Elections Office will be conducting election drives in and around Suva this weekend to ensure those who haven’t updated their voter cards, do so.

Supervisor of Elections, Mohammed Saneem says with the Writ likely to be issued anytime soon, it is critical for those who haven’t upgraded to the latest voter card to do so immediately.

Saneem says voter registration drives are being conducted within urban centers recently because most of those who haven’t upgraded are from these areas.

“With very few days to go to the possible issue of the writ, it is incumbent on every Fijian to update their details and to the latest voter card and has the latest details on the voter card so that you can vote with convenience on Election Day.”

He adds that 96,000 eligible Fijians are yet to upgrade to the latest voter card.

The SOE in a press conference today also highlighted that some of the issues raised by the FijiFirst General Secretary on Tuesday have been referred to the Fiji Independent Commission Against Corruption.

More details to follow.