Elderly citizen defies rainy conditions to cast her vote

77-year-old Sulita Adi didn’t let the rain or her weak legs stop her from casting her vote at the Nayarabale pre-polling station in Vaturova, Cakaudrove.

The mother of six claims she initially asked her son to send election officials to her house because her knees were weak and she couldn’t walk for long distances.

However, Adi says she felt the urge to get up, get dressed, and go to the village hall, their pre-polling venue, to cast her vote.

She was assisted by the presiding officer and cast her vote while sitting on the floor inside the polling venue.



Adi says he is happy that she made it to cast her vote and is hoping that all Fijians will get to do the same on the day of their polling.



She adds, there was no way she was not going to cast her vote and pass up an opportunity to have a say in who will lead the country over the next four years.

245 voters were registered to cast their votes at the Nayarabale pre-polling venue.