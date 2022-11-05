Disparity messages force SODELPA to terminate MOU

SODELPA General Secretary Lenaitasi Duru

The Social Democratic Liberal Party Board decided to terminate the Memorandum of Understanding with Unity Fiji because they were vilifying the party.

This is according to SODELPA General Secretary Lenaitasi Duru.

He says the board decided to terminate the MOU on September 29 following concerns raised that Unity Fiji candidates were allegedly maligning SODELPA during political party campaigns.

Article continues after advertisement

“There seems to be mixed messaging and so the board decided to terminate the MOU but we maintain our relationship but our understanding is should they meet the five percent threshold, we will continue to work together post-election.”

Duru says the party has emphasized to candidates the need for candidates to speak on SODELPA’s policies during campaign meetings.

He adds party representatives must maintain integrity during this period.

Unity Fiji leader Savenaca Narube revealed the termination yesterday during a press conference at the launch of the party’s 2022 manifesto in Suva.

He told the media that Unity Fiji is talking to parties and will have to seek partnership for a coalition if they meet the threshold in the General Election.

However, Narube says Unity Fiji is not seeking a partnership with Fiji First.

In July the two parties signed the MOU.