Commission to foster national unity: Narube

Unity Fiji Party Leader Savenaca Narube believes that Fijians are carrying a lot of wounds from past injustices.

He says this includes the three coups that Fiji had gone through and the financial cost associated with this will continue to be shouldered by citizens for a long time.

Narube says his party will look into the unfair dismissal of civil servants after the 2006 coup, compensate the strikers at the Vatukoula Gold Mine, and compensate peacekeepers for their rightful allowances amongst others.

“If we are going to build national unity ever again, we need to heal the wounds of the past so what we are saying in our manifesto is that we will create a Peace and Reconciliation Commission.”

Narube claims that Fijians have faced bad governance, intimidation, victimization, harassment, and poor economic and financial management in the past years.

However, he affirms that his party’s manifesto gives hope as it provides an innovative, relevant, and powerful combination of measures that will address Fiji’s political, economic, financial, and social problems.