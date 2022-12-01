Australian Associated Press rules misinformation on NADRA in Fiji

The Australian Associated Press has characterized the information spread in Fiji regarding the presence of the National Database & Registration Authority (NADRA) as false and unjustified.

This announcement has been acknowledged by the Fijian Elections Office.

The FEO states that on numerous occasions, politicians, and their political party officials have falsely claimed that NADRA was present in Fiji conducting elections and that they were also involved in vote counting or results.

Supervisor of Elections Mohammed Saneem reiterates that this is incorrect and that the engagement with NADRA for the supply of the election management system ended in 2017.

“NADRA has not been involved in the Fijian Election and it has been used as a political tool propagated by some specific figures to advance their own interest and to prey on vulnerable people’s emotions. “

Saneem says at all times, the FEO has thoroughly explained that the EMS is basic tracking software for election logistics and material.

He adds that it is rather unfortunate individuals continue to propagate such misinformation in the election only confirms their intention to mislead Fijians and create tension in an environment to disrupt the normal functioning of the electoral process.

“It is absolutely important at this point in time for Fijians not to get carried away because they are used to getting a lot of stories. There are various specific points on Facebook where you can actually get all the fake information.”

Saneem stresses that Fijians need to be mindful of all those spreading this information and the credibility of the information they publish.