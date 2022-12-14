83-year-old braves scorching sun to cast vote

83-year-old Ravuama Sovunidakua [left]

83-year-old Ravuama Sovunidakua, the former boxing trainer and sparring partner of the late Fiji heavyweight boxing icon Marika Naivalu, was as fit as his glove days when he braved the scorching sun to cast his vote today.

Sovunidakua says he has never put to waste an opportunity to vote, ever since he was eligible to vote.

He clutched onto his cane with high spirit as he took on his immobility challenge to carry out his civic duty to vote.

Sovonidakua says a lot has changed but he believes it is for the better, as the voting process is easier and faster now.

The 83-year-old hopes Fijians will be responsible citizens and cast their vote today.

Sovunidakua was one of the 98 voters assigned to cast their vote at the Fijian Elections Office shed in Waisasavu Village, Navuakece in Naitasiri.