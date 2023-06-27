Fiji validates blueprint for new trade system

[Source: Ministry of Trade, Co-operatives, SMEs and Communications/ Facebook]

Fiji is taking a significant stride towards simplifying its trade procedures through a national single-window system.

Speaking at the system’s blueprint validation workshop in Suva today, Trade Minister Manoa Kamikamica says the system will pave the way for electronic exchange of trade-related information and documents between government agencies.

“It allows traders to submit their documents, declarations, and clearances electronically, reducing the time and effort required for cross-border transactions.”

Trade Minister Manoa Kamikamica.

Kamikamica says the United Nations Conference on Trade and Development (UNCTAD) and the European Union developed the blueprint after Fiji ratified the World Trade Organization’s Trade Facilitation Agreement in 2017.

UN Resident Coordinator Andie Fong Toy says the single window system will enhance the country’s competitiveness, promote economic growth and improve the ease of doing business.

“I commend the Fiji government’s commitment to the WTO TFA and the implementation of the Single Window System. It is a positive step towards a more efficient and modern trade environment in the country.”

According to Kamikamica, Fiji’s trade and investment competitiveness depends heavily on the ability of its official border agencies to efficiently receive, process and disseminate information across the national trade supply chain.