Fiji Tourism Convention set for December 15

A new date has been set for the Fiji Tourism Convention, which is now slated for December 15th.

Minister for Tourism and Civil Aviation Viliame Gavoka made the announcement, saying the convention venue will remain Shangri-La, Yanuca Island, Fiji.

Gavoka says the event will bring together leaders, experts, and stakeholders in constructive dialogue on the latest trends, challenges, and opportunities within the sector.

The Minister hopes that the platform will provide an opportunity for collaborative engagement and idea exchange towards the sustainable development of our tourism sector.

He says the convention is expected to foster productive discussions and solutions for the advancement of Fiji’s tourism industry, all while further establishing the nation as a premier tourist destination.