News

Fiji to learn from India’s tech transformation

Nikhil Aiyush Kumar Multimedia Journalist [email protected]

November 13, 2024 4:13 pm

Fiji aims to build a robust digital ecosystem capable of driving transformative change across society, drawing inspiration from advanced nations.

This was highlighted during the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding on a Digital transformation collaboration with the Government of India.

Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Communications Manoa Kamikamica says the partnership will enable Fiji to gain valuable opportunities by learning from India’s expertise and innovation in digital development.

Article continues after advertisement

Kamikamica says the MOU will assist our country in establishing a strong digital foundation.

“The MOU sets the stage for collaboration on multiple fronts including capacity building, knowledge sharing and joint projects. By learning from India’s success in implementing digital solutions at a population-width scale, Fiji has a chance to build a strong foundation on its own digital infrastructure”

Kamikamica says the MOU will be able to upskill and equip Fijians in sustainable digital economics.

India High Commissioner Palanaswamy Karthigeyan says that improving capacity building efforts through knowledge-based partnerships is critical for any nation.

Karthigeyan says that this memorandum of understanding will look into area of cooperation and sharing digital solutions at population level.

He adds that this partnership is an important milestone in its knowledge partnership with Fiji.

A working group will be formed which will consist of representatives from the Ministry of Communications and India’s Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology which will focus on project development, feasibility studies, and actions that complement the objectives of both nations for a future powered by technology.

President elect calls chiefs to lead by example

Accident near Vitogo Police Post, passengers rushed to hospital

Plans to tackle employment gaps through new survey

Back to two-way traffic for Nadi Town

Fiji to learn from India’s tech transformation

Chand clarifies overtime payments for health staff

Fiji Bureau of Statistics launches revamped website

Fiji to strength relations with China

iTaukei administration review tops GCC agenda

U.S. Secretary of Defense to visit Fiji

Ministry to address rising school dropout issues

Director Chu missed ‘Wicked’ premiere to welcome fifth child

Deportations and scrapping Biden humanitarian programs

Timothée Chalamet was told he didn’t ‘have the right body’

Extra promises 2024 Futsal IDC will be exciting and fun

At UN, US warns Israel against forcible displacement

Haider’s family may file lawsuit

The goal is to win says Kolinisau

Jeff Bridges has the most wholesome answer

Bula Boys ready for PNG

PIF and FIFA extend partnership at COP29

Australia raised fair trade in Trump phone call

Unwell Alcaraz unlikely to be at 100% for Rublev match

Australia winger Pietsch ruled out of Wales test with calf strain

Suva Futsal ready for Nasinu

Windies' Joseph back but Russell to miss third T20 v England

Megan Fox expecting baby with Machine Gun Kelly

Blinken decides against changing military assistance to Israel

Liberal Neos party joining Austrian coalition talks

Art Garfunkel recalls emotional reunion

FAA bars US airlines from Haiti after gunfire hits three planes

'Yellowstone' cast continues to tease surprises

BIRTH Fiji takes mental health care to doorsteps

Denzel Washington to star in ‘Black Panther 3’ before retirement

NZ supports parametric insurance

Jailed Belarusian dissident Kalesnikava permitted visit

Masi and Ravutaumada to coach Drua 7s

Zhuhai car attack kills 35 as driver rams into crowd

Family shares Haider’s journey from scholar to fighter

Two tough matches ahead of Fiji AFL Men’s

New report highlights digital finance challenges

Megan Fox expecting baby with Machine Gun Kelly

Fiji U15 beats Guam by narrow margin

Premier League footballer questioned over rape claims

Justin Welby resigns as Archbishop of Canterbury

Elton John forced to change diet following health scare

Radradra ruled out of Spain and Ireland tests after ban

GPH names Clark as new GM

Ratu Naiqama officiates the GCC meeting

Fiji Cancer receives more than $11k

MDB’s to boost climate finance

Fijian women part of COP29 presidency security team

Institute seeks clarity on six-month overtime limit

Israeli strikes pound Lebanon

COP29 host Azerbaijan defends oil and gas

Colin Farrell unpacks ‘The Penguin’s’ shocking finale

Haider fought through illness: Sebastian Singh

Pay or face disaster: UN Chief

Dubai 7s squad to be named after Mataso 7s

Lasaqa in Highlanders 2025 Super Rugby squad

Krishna to join Bula Boys today

Naqaravatu nurtures youngsters ahead of Pacific Cup

Police see shift in drug trends, urge public vigilance

DPM Prasad co-hosts high level discussion at COP 29

Migration trends may limit Fiji's remittance growth

Leaders urge global backing for PRF

Great Council of Chiefs to discuss key issues

UNDP highlights the success of the micro-insurance program

France and Fiji partner to combat illegal fishing

New UK target for 81% emissions cut by 2035

Power outage hits western and central divisions

Over 1,400 cases of child abuse and neglect reported

India will not travel to Champions Trophy: PCB

FCCC warns traders against price gouging amidst cyclone season

Church donates $40,000 for CWMH ward upgrades

Israeli strikes kill 37 as attacks intensify

‘Yellowstone’ says goodbye to Kevin Costner

How a Trump presidency could lead to a purge at the Pentagon

Rita Ora pays tearful tribute to Liam Payne

Jackson excited about Muntz ahead of new season

Suva Chief calls for drug abuse issue to be part of deliberation

Tanivanuakula overwhelmed by 7s selection

Defence argues that $20k bail for meth bust suspects excessive

No Vunivalu for Reds in 2025

Inia calls for 'immediate and independent' probe into Haider's death

FICAC receives 39 complaints, pursues 12 corruption cases

Smith joins Waratahs

France pushes for new climate finance target

Red Army Faction fugitive charged with attempted murder

SBW pays tribute to Haider

Parametric initiative scales up

Club World Cup slot softens the blow of Miami defeat

Huge European fake art network uncovered in Italy

Consumer feedback key to improving marketplace

Ho, Logaivau and Aukerea in court for bail application

Spain’s largest drug bust found with 'Fiji' label

Silver surfers mass for record bid in Brazil

Netanyahu approved pager attacks against Hezbollah

PS Trade explores investment opportunities in China

Trump taps Stefanik to be UN Ambassador

Ivy League to offer course on Beyoncé's Legacy

PM Rabuka congratulates Neharika Gambhir

Scientists uncover a misunderstanding about Uranus

Police bust art crime network forging Banksy, Picasso

Ratu Naiqama sworn in as new President

High hopes for new Speaker to advance parliamentary oversight

COP29 endorses global carbon market framework

Finland dismisses 'Finlandisation' model for Ukraine

'Eminent, illustrious and well-respected', PM lauds new Speaker

33-year-old charged for alleged arson

Past trauma fuels ongoing struggles, says Kiran

Drua announces squad with co-captains introduced

Thorough investigation into Haider’s death says Minister

Top teams set to elevate Fiji Bitter Mataso 7s

Leonardo DiCaprio throws glitzy 50th in Los Angeles

Pay up or face legal action, TLTB warns tenants

Japan PM Ishiba survives parliament vote

Fiji and France honor fallen heroes

Church of England leader Welby urged to quit over abuse

Two Fijians in Crusaders for 2025 Super Rugby

North Korea ratifies mutual defence treaty with Russia

Toy company regrets Wicked dolls porn site misprint

Jitoko new Speaker of Parliament

Fiji moves to ninth on World Rugby Rankings

New Zealand hat-trick hero Ferguson ruled out of Sri Lanka ODIs

Fiji eyes partnerships in technology and renewable energy

Logani youth group receives $10k farming boost

Besiktas to face Maccabi Tel-Aviv behind closed doors

No. 21 Ohio St. blows by well-traveled Youngstown St.

Pacific nations don't want 'boomerang aid' for climate

Crucial games for Bula Boys

FRU expecting to pay all debts by end of the year

Fiji pushes for quantified finance goals at COP 29

Fiji U15 basketball wins first game

Relocation is not an option for Tuvalu

Ukraine rushes to reinforce east amid Russian advances

Wallaby centre Ikitau raves over new rookie partner Suaalii

Fiji and France strengthen military ties

Opportune time to discuss transgenerational grief: Sigarara

Minister highlights importance of food safety

Accountants key to Fiji's economic growth: Kamikamica

Alcaraz given Ruud awakening with defeat in ATP Finals opener

Fiji and Japan strengthen tourism ties

Government vehicle driver charged

Cataract surgery restores hope to families

China's J-35A stealth fighter is 'black box'

Rashida Jones remembers her late father Quincy Jones

Chynna says she and husband Billy live separately

UK's Starmer to meet Macron in France

Every offense to be treated seriously: Police

Fiji Met issues severe thunderstorm, heavy rainfall warning

Haiti to replace prime minister as security crisis mounts

GCC to meet this week

Fiji Rugby heading in right direction says Seeto

Fallen soldiers remembered

Kate Winslet had a surprising ‘Titanic’ reunion

Fiji football side expected to field its best team against PNG

Seruiratu nominates Nadalo for Speaker of Parliament

US national Dawson to know his fate soon

Haider to be laid to rest tomorrow

Prostate cancer is preventable: Kapoor

Migrant workers will die if Saudis host Cup: Amnesty

Singapore and Los Angeles confirmed to host the pinnacle of HSBC SVNS 2025

All Blacks sweating on Cane injury ahead of France clash

Ukraine attacks Moscow with 34 drones

The Beatles earn first Grammy nominations since 1997

Bure says policies, procedures, key to fighting drugs in schools

New yoga centre to boost preventive healthcare, fight NCDs

Mauritius holds election

‘SNL’ cast directly appeal to President-elect

Man arrested after US shooting leaves one dead, 16 hurt

Regina Hall’s gig with ‘Cold Case Files’

Japan PM battles for survival in parliament vote

Political interference in the justice system sensitive: CJ

Five-year-old amongst sexual offence victims: ODPP

Severe thunderstorm warning issued for Eastern Viti Levu

Pure joy says Ikanivere

Dropouts under ministry’s microscope

Police takes integrated approach to fight crime

Princess Kate makes rare consecutive public appearances

Waranivalu and Bula Boys set for PNG

FENC Fiji calls for support

QVS students encouraged to join golf tourney

Sharma highlights importance of timely eye surgery

Chicken and duck help out in Romanian middle schools

Dutch police detain 50 protesters

The Cure return to top of UK charts after 32 years

Gatland’s position under scrutiny after loss to Flying Fijians

34 successful cataract surgeries conducted

Borrello back for Socceroos, chasing World Cup goal

Taylor Swift, Tyla triumph at MTV Europe Music Awards

Buttler powers England to 2-0 series lead over Windies

Republicans on brink of clinching US House control

PIF Chair calls for stronger action at COP29

CIIE a key platform for Fiji to strengthen export

Shameem disappointed with AG’s comments

Cuba warns against 'public disorder'

Beyonce leads Grammy nominations with 'Cowboy Carter'

Call for bold target ahead of global climate summit

Syria says seven civilians killed in Israeli strike