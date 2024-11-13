Fiji to learn from India’s tech transformation

Fiji aims to build a robust digital ecosystem capable of driving transformative change across society, drawing inspiration from advanced nations.

This was highlighted during the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding on a Digital transformation collaboration with the Government of India.

Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Communications Manoa Kamikamica says the partnership will enable Fiji to gain valuable opportunities by learning from India’s expertise and innovation in digital development.

Article continues after advertisement

Kamikamica says the MOU will assist our country in establishing a strong digital foundation.

“The MOU sets the stage for collaboration on multiple fronts including capacity building, knowledge sharing and joint projects. By learning from India’s success in implementing digital solutions at a population-width scale, Fiji has a chance to build a strong foundation on its own digital infrastructure”

Kamikamica says the MOU will be able to upskill and equip Fijians in sustainable digital economics.

India High Commissioner Palanaswamy Karthigeyan says that improving capacity building efforts through knowledge-based partnerships is critical for any nation.

Karthigeyan says that this memorandum of understanding will look into area of cooperation and sharing digital solutions at population level.

He adds that this partnership is an important milestone in its knowledge partnership with Fiji.

A working group will be formed which will consist of representatives from the Ministry of Communications and India’s Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology which will focus on project development, feasibility studies, and actions that complement the objectives of both nations for a future powered by technology.