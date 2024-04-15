Fiji to host GDN conference

[Source: Global Development Network/Facebook]

Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka has announced that Fiji will be hosting the 25th Global Development Network conference later this year.

Rabuka says the cabinet approved Fiji’s membership in the GDN assembly in October last year, therefore enhancing Fiji’s participation in GDN-hosted events.

The Global Development Network is a worldwide network of research and policy institutes working to provide new perspectives on the development challenges of our time.

Article continues after advertisement

The Prime Minister says the annual cost of Fiji’s membership is over $400,000.

Rabuka says for Fiji to host the GDN meeting is timely as the coalition government has reestablished the Strategic Planning Office within the Ministry of Finance to ensure better coordination and formulation of a strategic and robust development pathway for Fiji.

“Through the conference, we envisaged building our research capacity, improving our network capacity, and also strengthening collaboration with universities as well as with GDN member countries.”

He adds that the Strategic Planning Office within the Ministry of Finance is collaborating with the University of the South Pacific to host the event.

Rabuka says USP will fund over $13,000 towards the conference.



Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka [Source: Parliament of the Republic of Fiji/Facebook]

The Prime Minister says Fiji’s membership will enable policymakers, researchers, academics, and professional bodies to undertake and produce evidence-based policies that are contextualized to the local and regional level.

800 people from across the world will be part of the conference.

Rabuka says Fiji will sign the agreement to become a member of the GDN when the event takes place in November.