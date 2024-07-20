Fiji to host first National Anti-Scam awareness week

Acting Prime Minister and Trade Minister Manoa Kamikamica

A first-ever national anti–scam awareness week will be held in Fiji next month.

Acting Prime Minister and Trade Minister Manoa Kamikamica says scam threats continue to evolve and everyone must be vigilant and have the know-how to detect and easily identify scams.

He says through the collaboration among the Anti-Scam Taskforce members, they work hand in hand to review legislation, identify gaps and most importantly, advocate and create awareness of emerging scams.

Kamikamica says Scam Awareness Week will provide an invaluable platform for educating the public about the various forms of scams and the measures they can take to protect themselves.

Consumer Council Chief Executive Seema Shandil says their collaboration with the Anti-Scam Taskforce and support from the United Nations Capital Development Fund highlights their collective commitment to creating a safer and more informed community.

Throughout the week, a series of activities, including workshops, seminars, and public forums, will be conducted nationwide to engage and educate the public.

Key topics will include identifying common scams, understanding the methods used by fraudsters, and knowing where and how to report suspicious activities.

UNCDF Regional Programme Manager, Ali Akram says online scams erode trust and confidence in digital finance services and are a drag on efforts with national governments and partners to support market development and financial inclusion.

He says they are happy to support this major initiative, with the backing of donors, to equip the public with information they can use to navigate the digital world with ease.

The scam awareness week will be held from 26th to 30 August.