Fiji to have 5G by next year

[Source: Parliament of the Republic of Fiji/Facebook]

The government aims to successfully launch 5G no later than the end of the first quarter of next year.

Minister for Communications Manoa Kamikamica revealed this in response to a written question by Opposition MP Premila Kumar.

Kamikamica says the Department of Communication is working on a few key activities before 5G can be made publicly available.

He says these include the formulation of a 5G Spectrum Plan and a Spectrum Valuation and Pricing Model.



Manoa Kamikamica [Source: Parliament of the Republic of Fiji/Facebook]

The Minister adds that these activities will be carried out with the assistance of international partners to ensure 5G is licensed for rollout with the best possible outcome for Fiji.

He says while the demand for cutting-edge technology is significant, the government is taking a pragmatic approach to ensure the maximum positive impact on the people and the economy.