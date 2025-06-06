Fiji Target Economic expansion

Fiji has been steadily strengthening its economy over the years and is aiming for robust, sustained growth in 2025.

The country’s positive economic outlook is supported by prudent financial planning and reforms aimed at ensuring long-term stability.

Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Finance Professor Biman Prasad highlighted that Fiji has matured economically, creating an increasingly conducive environment for both local entrepreneurs and international investors.

“And we are very confident that the policies that we have put in place and is reflected in the growth that we have experienced in 2024. And the strong performance that we expect in 2025 and beyond. And that works well for all out businesses, all our banks and insurance companies and financial institutions.”

The economic policies in the last two budget have shown growth and worked well for the businesses.

Professor Prasad says Fiji is eager to forge future business partnerships, as the country continues to grow and evolve as a dynamic hub for commerce.

Indian High Commissioner to Fiji Suneet Mehta says there have been continuous visit by Fijian professionals to India attending for skills development in Technical and economic Cooperation.

The growing partnership continues to play a key role not just in business, but by being a bridge connecting communities, enhancing resilience, and fostering prosperity.

